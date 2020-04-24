Death toll at Kitchener long-term care home rises to 23

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19-related deaths at Forest Heights Long-Term Care home in Kitchener has risen to 23, Waterloo Public Health announced Friday.

In its daily update, the agency announced six more deaths in the region including five at Forest Heights and another at Victoria Place Retirement Residence. Both homes are operated by Revera Retirement Living.

Forest Heights has now seen 118 residents and 45 staff members test positive for the virus while 13 residents of Victoria Place have also tested positive.

A total of 45 people in the region have now suffered COVID-19-related deaths, with 35 of those involving people from long-term care or retirement homes.

Another 22 people have tested positive in Waterloo Region for coronavirus bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 604, according to Waterloo Public Health.

It provides a daily update on the spread of the virus on its website based upon where things stood at 7 p.m. the night before.

The province announced 634 new cases across Ontario which is a new high although it has also increased the amount of testing taking place.

The Ontario government says that 54 more people have suffered COVID-19-related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 713 while the total number of cases has risen to 12,879