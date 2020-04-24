Fergus man charged in sexual assault investigation involving minor: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Wellington County OPP say a Fergus man has been charged following a sexual assault investigation that involved a minor.

The investigation started on April 4 and police announced Thursday that charges were laid against a 49-year-old man.

OPP said the alleged offences happened over a seven-year period in Fergus and the victim was a minor at the time.

Gordon Bomho is facing several charges including sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and forcible confinement.

He scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph on July 28.

READ MORE: University of Guelph to move its investments away from fossil fuels

Police ask anyone with information to call the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.