Crime

Guelph police charge 3 amid spike in reported vehicle break-ins

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 1:39 pm
Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
WATCH: Reported vehicle thefts are on the rise, and if you own a Ford truck, you’ll want to see Canada’s latest list of the top 10 stolen vehicles.

Guelph police have charged three people as the city sees a spike in reported vehicle break-ins.

According to police, the first incident dates back to March 27 when a vehicle was reportedly broken into near Norwich and Woolwich streets.

Police say a gas station card was among the items taken and that 1,157,000 points, worth about $1,570, were redeemed at several gas stations over the following days.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with fraud, unauthorized use of a credit card and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police also announced the arrests of two people after a spate of reported vehicle break-ins on the city’s east side.

According to police, a vehicle was broken into overnight on Tuesday while parked in the driveway of a house near Eastview Road and Watson Parkway.

Police say they received a report that a man and a woman were checking door handles and stealing change out of vehicles in the same area the next morning.

Officers tracked down the pair in the area and arrested them both.

How preventing auto theft stops other crimes from happening: RCMP
How preventing auto theft stops other crimes from happening: RCMP

A 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man are facing a long list of charges, including theft, possession of stolen property and breaching probation.

Police also say a 2006 Nissan Titan was reported stolen overnight on Wednesday near Willow and Elmira roads after a spare set of keys was left inside the pickup.

Guelph police have seen an uptick in reported thefts from vehicles amid the coronavirus pandemic and are urging residents to lock their vehicle doors and remove any valuables.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
