Hamilton has 369 COVID-19 cases, two ’emerging’ outbreaks: public health

Hamilton, Ont., reported 369 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with 364 confirmed cases and five probable ones.

There were no new deaths connected to COVID-19 on Friday. The city still has 17.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, confirmed there is a new outbreak at the West 5th Street campus of St. Joseph’s Healthcare where two health-care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Healthcare also confirms that an outbreak has been declared at two separate units at its Charlton campus, as two health-care workers tested positive within one unit and four health-care workers tested positive in a second unit.

Richardson, during her Friday update, there were two other “emerging” outbreaks in Hamilton, one involving St. Joseph’s Villa and the other at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre where one inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Hamilton Health Sciences said it closed the 3 West and 3 East palliative care units at St. Peter’s hospital after two patients and two health-care workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus from a palliative care unit that declared an outbreak on Monday.

Seven of the city’s 17 deaths are connected to the outbreak at Cardinal retirement residence with another four tied to Heritage Green nursing home in Stoney Creek.

Twenty-six people are in Hamilton hospitals receiving treatment for the virus: eight at St Joseph’s and 18 at Hamilton Health Sciences facilities.

Ninety cases in the city are considered community-acquired infections with no link to anyone known to have the virus.

Richardson says 186 cases have been resolved.

Niagara Health reports 427 COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday which is more than double the seven cases reported on Thursday by public health.

The region’s total number of cases is 427 with more than a third, 161, having recovered.

The region has 37 deaths with 31 tied to residents of long-term care homes or retirement residences.

The region has COVID-19 outbreaks in two retirement homes — Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, and Seasons in Welland — and three nursing homes.

Those nursing homes are Royal Rose Place and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland, as well as Henley House in St Catharines.

Niagara Health says outbreaks continue in two units of its St. Catharines General site with one declared over on Wednesday.

The agency says 28 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in their hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk with 31 deaths connected to the new coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting 174 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 24.

The region’s total number of reported deaths is now at 31 with Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home accounting for 27 deaths in the region.

Halton Region has 415 novel coronavirus cases

On Friday, Halton Region reported 415 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with 55 considered probable cases, according to public health.

The region has 19 deaths connected to COVID-19 with 10 connected to Mountainview retirement home in Halton Hills.

Seventy-one of the region’s cases are connected to retirement and long-term care homes with Mountainview accounting for 63 of those cases.

There are outbreaks at four retirement homes, three long-term care homes, Central West group home, and Joseph Brant hospital.

Public health says 217 cases have recovered as of April 24.

Brant County with 84 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit says there are 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday with five currently hospitalized with the virus.

The region has three deaths.

Fifty-seven of the region’s positive cases have been resolved.

The county reported a second outbreak on Thursday at St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre in Brantford due to a new case from a staff member.

The hospital initially had an outbreak declared on April 2 after a health-care worker tested positive for the virus. That outbreak was declared over on April 12.

