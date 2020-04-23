Coronavirus: Napanee boy thanks kitchen staff at local hospital for hard work during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

More and more, we are seeing acts of kindness from residents across the Kingston region, reaching out to complete strangers to say hello and thank you.

A young Napanee, Ont., boy, whose simple act of kindness touched many at his local hospital, is part of that movement.

On a sunny but blustery Wednesday afternoon, it was hard to hear the voices of gratitude and thanks, as two strangers met for the first time.

“We know we are pretty grateful for all the staff that are working really hard to keep us safe,” says 12-year old Myles Brooks.

A card Myles Brooks wrote to the kitchen staff at Lennox & Addington County General Hospital Stephanie Thurston/Global News

Myles sent several cards of thanks to staff at Lennox & Addington County General Hospital in Napanee.

Story continues below advertisement

“At home we have a daily act of kindness that we have going as a family,” says Pamela Brooks, Myles’ mother, “and this just fed right into that.”

Stephanie Hurston, Dietary Team Lead at the hospital, says she and her staff were touched by the note from Myles.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“To actually say thank you,” says Myles, “it’s very special to me.”

“[It’s] very, very important to reach out to the community,” says Pamela, “especially to those front-line workers, who are helping keep all of us safe.”

Myles wrote seven cards of gratitude to seven different departments at the hospital, all as part of a school challenge and project.

“I encouraged them not to just include the doctors and nurses, but to think about the custodians, lab technicians and those who work in the kitchen,” says Pam Mutch, Principal of Cornerstone Christian Academy , where Myles is a Grade 5 student.

“And I had some students who choose to do that and I dropped them off here at the hospital, and this is what happened.”

Myles and his family don’t personally know Stephanie Thurston, but she looked up the family online and reached out to say thank you and also passing on a note to Myles from her staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“It may be something simple to you, but it meant everything to us. The kitchen staff,” Myles reading the card he received from Thurston.

It’s a random act of kindness that goes to show how the smallest gesture can sometimes make a very big impact.