Crime

Ottawa police arrest man locked in vestibule amid alleged break-in on McArthur Avenue

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 5:36 pm
Ottawa police arrested a man during an alleged break and enter on McArthur Avenue on Wednesday.
Ottawa police arrested a man during an alleged break and enter on McArthur Avenue on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

A man’s alleged attempt to break into a McArthur Avenue business on Wednesday afternoon seemingly lacked a proper exit strategy, according to Ottawa police.

The Ottawa Police Service says front-line officers responded to a call about an incident on McArthur Avenue a little after noon on Wednesday.

According to police, a witness saw a man breaking into the front door of a business and alerted the owner who was working nearby.

READ MORE: RCMP charge 3 Ottawa police officers in connection with alleged tow truck tip-off scheme

The business owner went to investigate and found the suspect locked in the vestibule between the exterior and interior doors, trying to force his way farther in. Police were then called to the scene.

Officers located the man stuck between the two doors and arrested him “without incident.”

A spokesperson with the OPS says the man was able to disarm the first locked door, but once inside the vestibule, the lock re-engaged, trapping him inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Police Service say 49-year-old Michael Annis is charged with breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument and failure to comply with a probation order.

Annis was released with an expectation to appear in court on July 14.

