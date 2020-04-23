Ottawa police arrest man locked in vestibule amid alleged break-in on McArthur Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A man’s alleged attempt to break into a McArthur Avenue business on Wednesday afternoon seemingly lacked a proper exit strategy, according to Ottawa police.

The Ottawa Police Service says front-line officers responded to a call about an incident on McArthur Avenue a little after noon on Wednesday.

According to police, a witness saw a man breaking into the front door of a business and alerted the owner who was working nearby.

The business owner went to investigate and found the suspect locked in the vestibule between the exterior and interior doors, trying to force his way farther in. Police were then called to the scene.

Officers located the man stuck between the two doors and arrested him “without incident.”

A spokesperson with the OPS says the man was able to disarm the first locked door, but once inside the vestibule, the lock re-engaged, trapping him inside.

Ottawa Police Service say 49-year-old Michael Annis is charged with breaking and entering, mischief under $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument and failure to comply with a probation order.

Annis was released with an expectation to appear in court on July 14.

