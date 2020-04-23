Saskatchewan health officials report 5 new coronavirus cases, 6 hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials reported Thursday five new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, bringing the overall total to 331 since March 11.

They added the total number of cases includes one presumptive positive case.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

Six people are currently in hospital — five are receiving inpatient care and one in intensive care.

Nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 270.

There are currently 57 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 136 cases in the province are travel-related, with 142 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 33 have no known exposures and 20 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 150 total cases reported in the Saskatoon area, 20 are considered active.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In the Regina area, 10 of the 71 total cases are active, while the north region has 62 total and five active cases.

The south region has 15 total cases and one active case, the central region 11 total cases and two active cases, and the far north 22 total cases and 19 active cases. The far north region includes one presumptive case, officials said.

To date, Over 25,870 tests have been carried out in the province.

The provincial government’s Re-Open Saskatchewan plan was released on Thursday morning. Officials said the plan introduces five phases to methodically, gradually and cautiously reopen businesses and services across Saskatchewan, starting May 4.

4:48 Coronavirus outbreak: Premier Moe unveils plan to reopen Saskatchewan economy Coronavirus outbreak: Premier Moe unveils plan to reopen Saskatchewan economy

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.