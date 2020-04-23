Saskatoon photographer offers video-assisted sessions for newborns amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon photographer is helping parents take professional-quality photos of their newborns through video-assisted sessions.

Kelsey Enns developed the idea after a client, who had already booked a newborn session, gave birth amid coronavirus-related restrictions.

“I just got emotional because I realized I wouldn’t be able to do this session,” Enns said.

“It just sparked something that made me think, ‘No, there’s got to be some kind of way.’”

Enns decided to offer the family a video-assisted shoot, where she would coach the couple – using their own professional camera – through poses and lighting.

“It was through Facebook messenger so everyone could be seen at the same time. They were even saying, ‘Oh, this is fun,’” Enns said.

The photographer then arranged for contactless pickup to grab the memory card so she could professionally edit the photos.

After assisting clients via video call, photographer Kelsey Enns professionally edits the raw images. Purple Stone Photography / Submitted

“It worked out really well,” said Mandy Gudelot, who gave birth to her second son, Callum, on April 5.

Gudelot said she wanted Callum to have newborn photos, just like his older brother Elliot, and was willing to DIY a session.

“But these ended up being very professional-looking … Of course, the posing and the lighting and editing that Kelsey helped us with made it perfect,” she said, adding that the hands-on session was special.

“This time we got to be in it and (take the photos) and it’s a whole other memory.”

Six-day-old Callum Gudelot holds hands with his mother and father. Purple Stone Photography / Submitted

While Gudelot had access to equipment, Enns wanted to open the sessions up to more parents in the same situation.

The photographer now offers a video-assisted package, at a reduced rate, which includes live coaching by webcam and the use of her own equipment.

“The camera itself would be heavily sanitized as well as the strap – because that’s a safety thing – it would be pre-washed,” she said, adding that all delivery is without contact.

Callum Gudelot was born April 5, 2020, in Saskatoon and photographed by his parents on April 11. Purple Stone Photography / Submitted

“Then I would be on video with them, we’d do the session and all of the [camera] settings would be on there … The memory card would be in there, the lens would be attached and good to go.”

She has four sessions booked and may adapt other bookings in the coming weeks depending on public health guidelines.

Enns said she’s considering continuing the idea after COVID-19 measures lift, in case families are interested in something different.