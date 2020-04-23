Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Mayors looking for up to $15B from federal government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2020 2:34 pm
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, February 6, 2020. A group representing Canada's cities says municipal budgets are on the brink of financial crisis due to COVID-19 unless the federal government gives billions of dollars in help.
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, February 6, 2020. A group representing Canada's cities says municipal budgets are on the brink of financial crisis due to COVID-19 unless the federal government gives billions of dollars in help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A group representing Canada’s cities says municipal budgets are on the brink of financial crisis due to COVID-19 unless the federal government gives billions of dollars in help.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities says cities will need between $10 billion and $15 billion over the next six months to pay for services while they see revenues decline.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Transit ridership and parking revenue is down as people stay home due to the pandemic, while recreation centres and arenas that would normally be bustling also remain closed.

READ MORE: Cities face growing calls to expand streets, re-open parks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, who chairs the federation’s big city mayors’ caucus, says communities face “non-recoverable financial losses” and need the money to keep essential municipal services running.

Some municipal councils are thinking about approving, or have already approved, delays in collecting property taxes to give residents a financial break.

Story continues below advertisement

Still others have had to lay off staff to keep costs down and find a way to balance their budgets at the end of the year because they can’t run deficits like Ottawa or the provinces.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesDon IvesonFederation of Canadian Municipalities
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.