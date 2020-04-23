Coronavirus: Health unit reduces death toll by 1 at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

The overall death toll due to a coronavirus outbreak at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home has been reduced by one to now sit at 28 residents.

Since the last death at Pinecrest Nursing Home was reported on April 9, the death toll due to COVID-19 complications has stood at 29, according to health officials.

The outbreak was declared on March 20 at the 65-bed facility in the village about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

However, on Thursday in its daily update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says the death of one resident is now considered “unrelated to COVID-19.”

“One death previously reported in a resident at the long-term care home was deemed to be unrelated to COVID-19, due to negative test result received for this resident,” the health unit states.

“This decision was made in consultation with provincial public health authorities.”

The nursing home has now gone 14-straight days without a death and reported on Wednesday they believe the worse of the outbreak is “behind them.”

The death change now puts the health unit’s overall death toll to 32 which includes a spouse of a resident at Pinecrest.

2:19 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes ‘unacceptable’ Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes ‘unacceptable’

All other case data remained status quo in Thursday’s report with the health unit again reporting 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, there are 117 confirmed cases with eight of them hospitalized. Outbreaks remain in effect at Pinecrest and Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Of the 117 cases, 98 are resolved.

In Northumberland County, all 13 cases have been resolved, one of which was hospitalized.

In Haliburton County, one of the seven cases remains in hospital.

The health unit notes its data is at least 25-hours behind “real-time” data.