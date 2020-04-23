Shipment of coronavirus personal protective equipment arrives in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nations-owned medical supply company has helped secure a load of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Mantioba health-care workers in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The 150,000 disposable isolation gowns arrived in Winnipeg by chartered plane Tuesday.

The order was supplied by SpiritRx Services, a Manitoba-based medical supply company owned by Spirit Healthcare Group, representing the seven tribal councils of Manitoba.

“The Spirit Healthcare Group was pleased to have had the opportunity to work with the Manitoba government,” reads a statement from the company in a government release.

The order is part of a $400-million procurement fund previously announced by the province.

The government has said the fund will be used to support outbreak planning, prevention and mitigation efforts and allow the province to secure supplies and resources.

“We want to thank all of our partners who helped ensure the successful delivery of this vitally important personal protective equipment,” Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said in the release.

“Our government will continue to source and acquire the PPE and other supplies needed to keep Manitobans safe and ensure that our province wins in the fight against COVID-19.”

The number of cases in Manitoba stands at 262 as of Thursday. Six people have died. Seven people are in hospital, with two in ICU, 174 people are recovered and there are 82 active cases.

The government is calling on manufacturers, businesses and other organizations to help procure more PPE for front front-line health-care workers.

Manufacturers or businesses able to rapidly scale up production or retool manufacturing lines to develop products to help in the fight against COVID-19, or those with a personal stock of protective equipment to donate are asked to reach out through the government’s website.

Manitoba businesses can also donate unused personal protective equipment supplies that are in their original packaging, clean and in usable condition by reaching out through this link.

