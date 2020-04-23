Providence Manor resident tests negative twice for coronavirus after initial positive test

Providence Care says a resident that originally tested positive for the novel coronavirus has since tested negative twice for the virus.

According to KFL&A Public Health, the resident had a “weak positive” on their initial test. Neither Providence Care nor KFL&A Public Health has yet defined what a weak positive is.

Providence Care said it was unsure, while public health said it was working on offering a definition of the term.

“Screening tests for any disease are designed to have a low threshold for a positive result so that all cases of the disease are detected and no cases are missed,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said in a Providence Care news release.

“The final diagnosis of a disease is a clinical diagnosis that incorporates test results and clinical signs and symptoms. A weak positive result on a screening test requires clinical correlation to make a final diagnosis for any disease.”

Both Providence Care and KFL&A Public Health say they are still investigating the case, so it has yet to be determined whether the initial test was a false positive.

The health organization has yet to lift the COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care facility.

“Even with the new test results, our teams aren’t letting up,” said Cathy Szabo, Providence Care president and CEO. “Outbreak measures are still in place at Providence Manor and we will continue to work with KFL&A Public Health to implement every safety precaution there is to protect our residents and staff.”

All residents in the affected unit, Sydenham 4, have since been tested for the coronavirus, as well as staff members who might have been in close contact with the affected resident, Providence Care said.

Moore said at the monthly board of health meeting on Wednesday that no other residents or staff members at the long-term care facility have tested positive for the virus. He said at council Tuesday night that he believes the possibility of transmission at the home is “very low” considering the two negative test results they had at hospital.