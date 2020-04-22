Calgary attractions extend annual memberships, issue refunds during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 has put many family activities on hold and closed many attractions across the country.

But some good news for families who bought season passes to various places in Calgary — those memberships are being extended.

The Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo will be extending expiration dates for memberships for this year as it remains closed due to COVID-19.

“If a membership expires after we reopen, then that membership will be extended to reflect the closure duration,” the zoo’s manager of marketing, Katie Frost, said.

Frost added it’s the right thing to do.

“When people sign up to get our memberships, the intent is to enjoy it for a full 12 months,” she added. “Obviously right now we’re unable to offer that to people.” Tweet This

Frost acknowledged these are tough times for organizations, but added there are ways Calgarians can help out.

“We’re not actively selling memberships however we’re asking people to purchase a gift card for the amount of a membership,” she said. “Then that membership will be valid for one year from the date it is activated.”

Heritage Park

Heritage Park told Global News these have been difficult times but it will also be extending its memberships.

“We’ve been closed since March 16th. And essentially on that date their passes were frozen,” Heritage Park’s director of marketing and communications Scott Matheson said. “If we have to be closed for the entire summer, then pass holders are missing the entire summer season.

“We’re going to make sure that it’s in their benefit and that it wasn’t a pass for nothing.” Tweet This

Matheson added tickets for prepaid events have been fully refunded, and the organization can also look at refunds for season passes — on a case-by-case basis.

“There’s so much uncertainty right now and we don’t know how long we’re going to be closed,” he said. “Our annual pass holders are hugely important to us. We value them and they’re often our best customers. They’re ambassadors of the park.”

Telus Spark

Telus Spark is will also extend memberships for as long as it is closed. In a statement it said: “Spark members are very important to us. We continue to stay in contact with them (season pass holders) and have been happy to offer refunds when needed. Every situation is different.”

Calaway Park

Calaway Park is still selling 2020 season passes on its website.

Global News reached out to officials to see if they would be providing membership extensions or refunds.

We were directed to their website which has a message from the park’s general manager: “Safety is our number one priority. We are aware that our opening day might be delayed. Know that we are working on options that you will have available to you.”

Calaway Park’s calendar still shows a season pass pre-show for May 10th.