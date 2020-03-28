Calgary Zoo, YMCA announce layoffs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Calgary businesses continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many announcing layoffs this week.

YMCA

YMCA has announced that nearly 1,400 employees at Calgary facilities will be laid off as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

YMCA Calgary temporarily closed all its facilities on March 15 and cancelled all programs on the advice of Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and by order of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency.In a statement to members on Friday, the YMCA said the closures drastically reduce its ability to earn revenue.

The president and CEO of YMCA Calgary said in the message that nearly 1,400 staff will be temporarily laid off in order to protect the long-term viability of the YMCA.“As a ‘people first’ charity, we will stay connected to our colleagues, providing support and resources wherever possible, in keeping with our core values of respect, responsibility, honesty and caring,” said CEO Shannon Doram.

