B.C. assisted living residents send message to family amid COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

With assisted living facilities around B.C. on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, some residents of a B.C. facility have sent messages of love to their families through a Facebook video.

The Cedars facility in Mission, B.C., has 58 residents who have all been on lockdown for six weeks.

They have had no visitors from friends or family and it is still unclear at this time when the lockdown will be lifted.

Executive director Tricia Schweers told Global News staff made this video on Tuesday to help the residents connect with their families and loved ones.

“The video was a good way to reach out,” Schweers said. “As a care home we’re under the spotlight right now.”

In the video, which has received more than 4,500 views on the facility’s Facebook page, the residents can be seen holding up signs that say ‘I love you’, ‘I miss you’ and ‘stay safe’.

Story continues below advertisement

2:52 Coronavirus around the world: April 22, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: April 22, 2020

Global BC viewer Debbie Driediger, whose mother is at the facility and appears at the three-minute, 12-second mark, said the video was such a gift as she hasn’t seen her mom in six weeks now. In a message to Global BC, Driediger said “these are a few of the people we are all staying home for.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In case you needed a reason to stay home.” Tweet This

Schweers said staff have been doing all they can to keep the residents busy and happy during this uncertain time and they have had visitors through the windows and even some musical serenades.

“To us, they’re the heroes, they’re doing their part,” Schweers said.