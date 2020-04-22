Suspect in Nova Scotia shooting was killed as RCMP wrote emergency alert: police

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say the man who killed at least 22 people in five rural communities was shot by police as they were writing an emergency alert.

“At 10:15 a.m., Nova Scotia provincial emergency management officials contacted the RCMP to offer the use of the public emergency alerting system,” RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said Wednesday.

“We were in the process of preparing an alert when the gunman was shot and killed by the RCMP.”

Leather said they communicated with the public through their Twitter account, which allowed information to be “shared, followed and broadcasted by local, provincial and national news outlets.”

Leather said their response was “dynamic and fluid,” with their members encountering “the unimaginable.”

Collectively, RCMP employees had one objective and that was to protect Nova Scotians and each other by stopping the threat,” Leather said. “At 11:26 the gunman was killed by the RCMP.”

The RCMP confirmed that they have concluded that the shooter acted alone, but they are still investigating whether he had assistance prior to the rampage.

