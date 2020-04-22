Coronavirus: Bruce Power announces largest private-sector donation of protective equipment to date

By the end of the month, Bruce Power says it will have provided 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to over 100 front-line organizations and Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The donation is the largest to date from the private sector in Canada in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Bruce Power, and marks a doubling of its initial commitment of 600,000 pieces of PPE announced April 1.

The PPE includes surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves and face shields.

“Our ability to execute during this pandemic goes beyond providing almost one-third of Ontario’s electricity and producing medical isotopes to sterilize medical equipment and is a tribute to our employees,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s president and CEO.

“Thanks to the focus of the entire Bruce Power team, we have been able to move urgently and decisively to deliver the largest announced private-sector donation of PPE in Canada through procurement and the retooling of our supply chain to make products here at home.”

Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron-Bruce, where the facility is located, noted the large donation was made possible so quickly due to co-ordination between Bruce Power and the provincial and federal governments.

“Our government has been working collaboratively with the federal government and the private sector to make sure we get protective equipment where it’s needed and when it’s needed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Thompson, who is also minister of government and consumer services.

“I appreciate all the work Bruce Power has done to help us in our efforts to keep people in our communities and across the province safe.”

The province’s energy minister, Greg Rickford, thanked the industry for its contributions.

“Ontario relies on its nuclear fleet to keep the lights on during this crisis, and the industry is stepping up to play an even bigger role in the fight against COVID-19,” said Rickford.

“I want to thank the hard-working folks at Bruce Power for their generous donation of PPE and for all they do each and every day to supply one-third of Ontario’s electricity.”

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan echoed those thanks.

“Across the country, Canadians are pitching in and doing their part to help in this crisis,” said O’Regan.

“It is essential that we keep our front-line workers safe, and I would like to thank the nuclear industry for helping to provide protective equipment to those workers and Bruce Power for their donation today.”

Bruce Power added that Levitt-Safety, Air Canada, the Ontario Ministry of Business and Consumer Services, the federal Department of Public Services and Procurement and the Canada Border Services Agency all contributed to the effort.