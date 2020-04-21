Strong winds, flurries predicted in Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Strong northwest winds and flurries are predicted in what’s expected to be a “blustery” evening in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, Ont., according to a special weather statement that was issued by Environment Canada.

Northwest winds with frequent gusts of 70 km/h will continue into Tuesday evening, bringing in an “unseasonably cold air mass” from the Arctic, Environment Canada says.

According to the federal weather agency, wind gusts up to 80 km/h are possible.

“These winds are strong enough to cause isolated power outages,” Environment Canada says.

“Winds will slowly diminish later this evening.”

