Strong winds, flurries predicted in Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 5:57 pm
According to Environment Canada, wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour are possible.
According to Environment Canada, wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour are possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Strong northwest winds and flurries are predicted in what’s expected to be a “blustery” evening in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, Ont., according to a special weather statement that was issued by Environment Canada.

Northwest winds with frequent gusts of 70 km/h will continue into Tuesday evening, bringing in an “unseasonably cold air mass” from the Arctic, Environment Canada says.

READ MORE: Innisfil, Ont. deals with clean-up from weekend flooding

According to the federal weather agency, wind gusts up to 80 km/h are possible.

“These winds are strong enough to cause isolated power outages,” Environment Canada says.

“Winds will slowly diminish later this evening.”

Weather School with Anthony Farnell
