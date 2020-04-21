Coronavirus: 1 new confirmed case in Peterborough; more than 2,000 people tested

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,000 people have been tested for coronavirus with one new confirmed case on Tuesday, Peterborough Public Health reports.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the virus – is now at 59 for the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The data is courtesy of the health unit’s daily situation update which was issued at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The health unit also reports four more resolved cases, increasing the total to 36 overall. A resolved case involves two negative tests administered in a 24-hour period.

Of the 2,032 people the health unit has tested for COVID-19, there are now 1,613 cases which have tested negative. The health unit notes there are still an “estimated” 360 test results still pending. “This is an estimate based on the data reported to Peterborough Public Health,” the report states. An institutional outbreak remains in effect at St. Joseph’s at Fleming. Outbreaks at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Riverview Manor long-term care were not listed on Tuesday’s report.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit’s first — and thus far, only — COVID-19-related death was on April 12, after psychologist Dr. George Dimitroff died while at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]