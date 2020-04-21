United Way Peterborough launches COVID-19 response and recovery fund

Send this page to someone via email

The United Way Peterborough and District is launching a COVID-19 response and recovery fund.

Dubbed “Local Local in a Global Crisis,” the fund will support basic needs, help for seniors, capacity for community services and mental health support to support crisis lines and system navigation services.

“We have never faced such a global challenge, as a community, and it is this very challenge that calls out the best in all of us,” stated United Way Peterborough CEO Jim Russell.

“As the situation evolves, so too will the needs in the community. Donations will provide critical funding for agencies to respond and recover throughout the months ahead.”

Donate to our Community Response and Recovery Fund at https://t.co/JjaXKBddQo to ensure the most vulnerable have access to supports they need. Our community needs you. In fact, it’s never needed you more. @Ptbo_Canada @jimmer_uw #CovidOntario pic.twitter.com/HDSvOoN7zL — United Way Ptbo (@UnitedWayPtbo) April 17, 2020

Russell says the fund will be invested in local agencies to provide services to the elderly, Indigenous populations, people with mental health and addiction issues, the homeless, newcomers and others who are struggling like everyone, but with limited personal resources.

Donations to the “Local Love in a Global Crisis” COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund can be made at fund’s website or by contacting Ann Ondercin, director of philanthropy, via email or at 705-761-3858.

The United Way’s offices are closed to the public with a team fully deployed as a remote workforce.

“Donations remain hard at work, supporting those in the community who find themselves struggling.

