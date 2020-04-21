Manitoba Premier says he’s taking a pay cut during coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is taking a pay reduction as he pushes for cuts in the public sector.

Pallister says he is foregoing 25 per cent of his $94,000 base salary as a member of the legislature while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Part of that –about seven per cent — is a previously announced wage freeze that Pallister and all other legislature members have accepted since 2016 on their base pay.

The pay cut does not apply to extra money the premier and his cabinet ministers earn each year on top of their base salary.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Pallister is asking public sector workers to accept reduced work weeks, job-sharing or temporary layoffs to help the government redirect spending to health care during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials have announced one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total to date to 255.

1:05 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba Workers Compensation Board returning $37 million surplus to businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba Workers Compensation Board returning $37 million surplus to businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.