Ottawa unveils coronavirus wage subsidy calculator, but payments won’t flow until May

The federal government unveiled a new online calculator Tuesday that businesses can use to figure out how much money they might get through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new online tool Tuesday and confirmed what government officials had told the House of Commons finance committee last week: that applications for the CEWS will begin to be accepted on Monday. Applications will be submitted on the website of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

All businesses — large or small, for-profit or non-profit — can apply to the program and, if successful, could have 75 per cent of the wages of their employees, up to a maximum of $847 a week per employee, paid by the federal government. The CRA website with the online calculator also provides detailed information for applicants the define what employers are eligible and how they should count employees that are eligible.

The program is expected to cost the federal treasury a whopping $73 billion this year, roughly three times as much as the amount the federal government spends in a year on national defence. The government’s other major relief program — the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) — is expected to cost about $24 billion this year. The CERB is already being paid to more than 8 million Canadians.

Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters Tuesday that he expected 90 per cent of applications to be processed by May 5, with payments going out after that. Those registered for direct deposit typically see payments within two or three days. Businesses can apply to cover wages retroactively back to March 15.

“This is the most important economic program that the federal government has ever designed or implemented,” said Duclos.

The objective of the program is to get businesses to rehire workers they may have already laid off or prevent employers from having to furlough employees.

Air Canada and WestJet are among the highest-profile businesses to already announce they will take advantage of the CEWS to bring back thousands of workers they had laid off last month.

Trudeau was asked Trudeau if his government will do what some European governments are doing and prohibiting any federal subsidies being paid to any company doing business in Canada that has its head office registered in an offshore tax haven. And while he did not answer directly, he did say the CEWS was intended to help workers in Canada.

