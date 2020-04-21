Coronavirus: Montreal Comic-Con postponed to 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Yet another summertime staple in Montreal has disappeared from this year’s calendar due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Montreal Comic-Con will not go ahead in 2020 as originally planned, the event’s organizers announced Tuesday morning.

In a statement, organizers said the 12th edition will instead for postponed by a full year to 2021.

The rescheduled edition of Montreal Comic-Con will be held from July 9 to 11, 2021. It was originally scheduled to be held from July 3 to 5, 2020.

Earlier this month, the City of Montreal formally banned all sporting and cultural events on its territory through July 2.

While the 2020 edition of Comic-Con was scheduled to begin the day after that order’s expiry, organizers also acknowledged the request from the province that all events that fit that description be cancelled through Aug. 31, saying it was a major factor in their decision to reschedule.

Co-founder Alex La Prova is quoted in the Comic-Con statement as saying: “The safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners and staff is paramount.”

“This crisis is an opportunity for us to reinvent ourselves,” he added.

Comic-Con said it has high hopes that it will come back even stronger next year and that it will release more information on its 2021 edition soon.