Canada

Canada reports 99 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed national cases top 36,800

By David Lao Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 7:13 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 7:14 pm
Coronavirus: Dozens of companies waiting to distribute test kits in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Dozens of companies waiting to distribute coronavirus test kits in Canada

Canada reported an additional 1,778 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 99 deaths.

The numbers, which were reported through updates from provincial health authorities across the country, bring Canada’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 36,823.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: House of Commons adopts new plan for meeting during pandemic

As of April 20, a total of 1,690 deaths have also been linked to the virus while more than 12,500 people across the country have recovered.

Monday’s update in cases comes amid new plans for the federal government to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, which will see 32 MPs meet every Wednesday starting this week, was struck in agreement between the NDP, Bloc Québécois and the Liberals. The Conservatives, however, opposed.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 36,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,611 deaths
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 36,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,611 deaths

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a vow to change the nation’s policies on how personal protective equipment (PPE) from the national stockpile would be handled after its expiry date.

The promise came amid news of over two million N95 respirator masks and thousands of other PPE being thrown out in 2019 because they had expired five years earlier.

More to come…

— With files from the Canadian Press and Global News reporter Amanda Connolly 

