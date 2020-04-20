Sinkhole in Saskatoon leads to street closures

Send this page to someone via email

Several streets in Saskatoon are closed after a sinkhole opened near the University of Saskatchewan.

The sinkhole was caused by a water main leak, according to city officials.

Cumberland Avenue at Aird Street is closed from Colony to Temperance streets. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and instead use Clarence or Preston avenues to access College Drive and 8th Street.

The City of Saskatoon says repairs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday and should be finished in two days.

The cause of the break has not yet been determined.

“Once the repair is completed, we can better report back on the nature and cause of the break,” Trent Schmidt, the city’s water and sewer manager, said in an email to Global News.

The city said the sinkhole and resulting detour may affect the current transit schedule.

