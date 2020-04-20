Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Sinkhole in Saskatoon leads to street closures

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 6:44 pm
A sinkhole that opened Monday morning in Saskatoon was caused by a water main leak, according to the city.
A sinkhole that opened Monday morning in Saskatoon was caused by a water main leak, according to the city. Global News

Several streets in Saskatoon are closed after a sinkhole opened near the University of Saskatchewan.

The sinkhole was caused by a water main leak, according to city officials.

Related News

READ MORE: Edmonton road crews have filled more than 15,000 potholes this year

Cumberland Avenue at Aird Street is closed from Colony to Temperance streets. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and instead use Clarence or Preston avenues to access College Drive and 8th Street.

The City of Saskatoon says repairs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday and should be finished in two days.

The cause of the break has not yet been determined.

READ MORE: Montreal continues to find ways to repair potholes efficiently

“Once the repair is completed, we can better report back on the nature and cause of the break,” Trent Schmidt, the city’s water and sewer manager, said in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the sinkhole and resulting detour may affect the current transit schedule.

Water main break causing flooding at Moose Jaw school
Water main break causing flooding at Moose Jaw school
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of SaskatoonSaskatoon TrafficSaskatoon TransitSinkholeCumberland AvenueTemperance Streetcolony streetSaskatoon Bustransit+ saskatoonAird streetbus saskatoonsinkhole saskatoontraffic saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.