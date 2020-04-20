Vancouver’s 2020 Celebration of Light scrapped due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s Honda Celebration of Light has joined a growing list of major events cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a media release Monday organizers of the fireworks series said they had been “cautiously” preparing for the event, but had realized over the weekend that it would have to be called off.

“Comments made by health authorities this weekend indicate we must now accept the reality that the largest public event in our province will not happen as planned in July 2020,” said organizers.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are currently banned by a public health order in B.C. to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said even when restrictions are lifted, which could take weeks to months, it will be a gradual process conducted in a “slow and thoughtful” way.

1:58 Honda Celebration of Light festival kicks off in Vancouver Honda Celebration of Light festival kicks off in Vancouver

The Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society and BRANDLIVE Management Group said they are now looking at “options for a different type of celebration.”

The annual Celebration of Light fireworks show has been running for 30 years, and regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators to downtown Vancouver.