Coronavirus: YWCA Regina shelters and essential services remain fully accessible

YWCA Regina shut its doors to the public about a month ago, but wants the community to know that there is still a safe place to go in the face of domestic violence, crisis, and uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

It continues to operate its Isabel Johnson Domestic Violence Shelter, My Aunt’s Place Shelter for women and families, and Kikinaw Residence to serve women in need.

All four of its children’s shelters are also still fully operational and actively serving vulnerable children.

YWCA Regina Outreach services continue to provide support to those needing assistance in securing stable income, navigating supports, housing, and acquiring basic necessities like infant formula and menstrual supplies.

The nonprofit organization has also acquired additional apartments within the city to make more space for people in need to stay while also social distancing.

“We’ve been able to maintain the same number of shelter beds we had previously and we have just extended our location so that we can be able to provide that social distancing for women and children,” said YWCA CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen.

Coomber-Bendtsen added the organization has not seen an increase in domestic violence cases yet, but believes this is most likely going to change once the pandemic is over.

She said isolation can be dangerous because during isolation women are not been able to go to work or stay connected to programs or outreach services that they normally do. A lack of access to some of the support networks that keep them stable enough, she said, could lead to a potential spike in domestic violence.

“I think when we move through the pandemic and things start opening up again and we start to go back to sort of normal, we’ll start to see more people that need our services”, Coomber-Bendtsen said.

As an additional measure of protection against the transmission of COVID-19, YWCA Regina temporarily closed their main building to non-essential services, and are not accepting donations of clothing and household items.

To access YWCA Services, contact its 24-hour number at 306-525-2141 or Mobile Crisis Helpline at 306-757-0127 in cases of emergencies.

People can also visit in person at 1940 McIntyre St. and ring the buzzer at the front door.