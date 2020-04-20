Online visits with therapy dogs offering comfort during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Online visits with therapy dogs are being offered to provide comfort and support to those tuning in during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

University of Saskatchewan (USask) students and other people in the province can connect with St. John Ambulance therapy dogs and their handlers while learning mental health self-care tips.

Colleen Dell, a sociology professor at the USask College of Arts and Science, said physical distancing doesn’t have to mean disconnecting from supports in people’s lives, including therapy dogs.

“We are fortunate to have the technology to take our service online during COVID-19,” she said in a press release.

“The therapy dog teams care deeply about the well-being of students, staff and faculty on our campus and the people of Saskatchewan. We hope these virtual visits will be helpful to a lot of people who are isolated right now — kids, youth, seniors and adults.”

The virtual events will take place at least twice a week until the end of July.

Both live and recorded events uploaded to various social media platforms will feature therapy dogs doing everyday healthy activities, which could include tricks and virtual walks.

Online readings of children’s books are also being offered by the PAWS Your Stress program. Therapy dog teams will take part in these sessions through a partnership with Scholastic Canada.

Founded in 2015, the PAWS Your Stress program is a partnership between the USask and the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program.

