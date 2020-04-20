Nanaimo RCMP officer could face charges after suspect injured in 2018 arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Nanaimo RCMP officer could face charges for their role in an arrest that left a woman with “serious” injuries more than a year ago.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), says the incident happened on Dec. 2, 2018.

“The affected person was arrested by Nanaimo RCMP and, during the course of her arrest and detention, the affected person suffered serious injuries,” said the IIO in a media release.

The IIO said the arrest was “routine” and related to public intoxication, and that the injuries were sustained when the woman was at the RCMP’s cells.

The incident was not referred to the IIO until February 2019.

1:56 Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers

The IIO says its chief civilian director has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to conclude an officer “may have committed offences in relation to the alleged application of force.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: IIO investigating after man hurt while allegedly trying to flee police in Chilliwack

Global News has requested comment from the RCMP.

The IIO has now forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service, which must decide whether or not to pursue charges.

The incident was not previously disclosed by either the RCMP or the IIO.