News

Penticton RCMP investigate possible shots fired at apartment complex

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 3:43 pm
This rear door at the Fairlane apartment complex in Penticton shows the aftermath of what police say looks like damage from gunfire. .
RCMP in Penticton have launched an investigation into what appears to be shots fired at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the building in the 600 block of Martin Street at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Residents at the Fairlane Apartments reported the possible sound of a gun shot, and a glass door shattering.

When RCMP arrived they found the rear door to the apartment complex shattered.

Police said evidence at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by a firearm.

There were no reported injuries as a result.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

 

penticton rcmpPossible shots fired in PentictonShots fired at apartment building in Penticton
