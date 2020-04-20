Penticton RCMP investigate possible shots fired at apartment complex

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Penticton have launched an investigation into what appears to be shots fired at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the building in the 600 block of Martin Street at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Possible shots fired at Fairlane Apartments in the 600 block of Martin Street in #Penticton early Monday morning. The rear glass door is shattered, no injuries. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/ZfFX6ADUIV — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 20, 2020

Residents at the Fairlane Apartments reported the possible sound of a gun shot, and a glass door shattering.

When RCMP arrived they found the rear door to the apartment complex shattered.

Police said evidence at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by a firearm.

There were no reported injuries as a result.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.