Police make quick arrest of store robbery suspect in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., said they made a quick arrest of a suspect in a reported armed robbery on Sunday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., a man entered a store on William Street North and demanded cigarettes from the clerk.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged following alleged convenience store robbery

Police say the clerk instructed the suspect to leave the premises, however the man allegedly began to damage property inside the store.

The man then allegedly brandished a knife, walked behind the counter and began removing packages of cigarettes and left the store.

However, police say officers arrested the suspect “within seconds” as he headed south.

Gregory Kemp Oake, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief to property under $5,000 and failure to comply with the conditions of his undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody for a court appearance later Sunday, police stated on Monday.

0:52 Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect