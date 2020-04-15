Peterborough man charged following alleged convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged following an alleged convenience store robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service says a man entered a Simcoe Street convenience store and went to the front counter around 2:40 p.m. According to police, he told a store employee he had a weapon and threatened violence if money wasn’t handed over.

The employee began to call 911, at which point the suspect fled the store, police say.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers located the suspect walking in the area of Charlotte and Stewart streets.

Andrew Willis Bradley, 52, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.