88 coronavirus cases and 5 deaths reported in Guelph: Public Health

Guelph public health officials are reporting 88 cases of the novel coronavirus and five deaths in the city as of Monday morning.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s latest numbers show that there are now 12 deaths and 192 confirmed cases between Guelph and the two counties.

Two people have died in Wellington County and five deaths have been reported in Dufferin County.

Specific details about each deceased victims were not provided and it’s not known if any are connected to outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Despite repeated requests, public health said it would not be providing information surrounding deaths at institutions due to privacy.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two long-term care facilities in Guelph: Norfolk Manor and St. Joseph’s Health Centre.

Another outbreak has been declared at Homewood Health Centre, which specializes in mental health and addictions. An outbreak at Guelph General Hospital that began on March 26 was declared over two weeks later.

At least 54 cases have been considered resolved between Guelph and the two counties.

As of Monday morning, Ontario was reporting 11,184 cases and 584 deaths related to the coronavirus.

