46 new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia, people encouraged to show support virtually

Nova Scotia confirmed 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 721.

It’s the largest one-day spike in cases the province has seen.

At the daily press briefing, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said there is now at least one case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at nine licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities, with a total number of 127 residents and 61 staff.

Strang said the majority of these cases are at Northwood in Halifax.

“Northwood is working day and night and being supported by the health-care system,” said Strang.

Earlier on Monday, Northwood confirmed that it now has a total number of 152 cases, including 111 cases involving residents and 40 involving staff.

Strang said that over the past 24 hours, everyone has been hurt by the mass shooting that took place in multiple rural Nova Scotia communities on Sunday, and with the COVID-19 situation, it makes it even more difficult.

“We are mourning, and the whole country is mourning with us,” said Strang.

He said that during this time, people shouldn’t create an environment for COVID-19 to spread.

“This is hard to hear,” Strang said. “But we can’t have people gather together to show support. We thank you for your tributes but we have to do this virtually. When COVID-19 passes, we can come together as a province stronger than ever.

“Today, we need to focus on mourning safely. It’s a difficult day for all of us.”

Premier Stephen McNeil, who was also at the press briefing, expressed his deepest sympathies for everyone impacted by the loss of the 19 victims killed in the mass shooting.

“It’s a critical time for us to find a way to mourn, to heal from a distance,” said McNeil.

“The heart behind us [has] a meaning. It’s about our love for each other, it’s about strength, and it’s about getting through this together,” he said as he pointed towards a map of Nova Scotia in the background with a heart and the words “Stronger Together” written on it.

Dr. Robert Strang says while we want to mourn victims, we have to do so in a way that doesn't further the spread of COVID-19. "COVID-19 is not going to pause because of our pain … I'm sorry I have to say this, I know it's difficult." pic.twitter.com/gIWLSUVVVZ — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) April 20, 2020