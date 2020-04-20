Coronavirus: Regina distillery donating 1,300 litres of sanitizer to first responders

Send this page to someone via email

Outlaw Trail Spirits in Regina has teamed up with other businesses to donate more than 1,300 litres of sanitizer products to community groups, including first responders and police services.

The craft distillery says the batch is valued at $10,000.

“The ingredients for making hand sanitizer are unsurprisingly in short supply. People asked what they could do to help and how they could get involved. In less than 24 hours, we’d received raw ingredients, cash donations and more,” said Outlaw Trail Spirits co-owner John Style.

Outlaw Trail Spirits in Regina has donated 1,300 litres of sanitizer products to various community groups, including first responders. Provided / Outlaw Trail Spirits Outlaw Trail Spirits in Regina has donated 1,300 litres of sanitizer products to various community groups, including first responders. Provided / Outlaw Trail Spirits

Dan Chamberlain Construction, Terry Palaschak, Pharmasave in Moose Jaw, Bandits Distillery, Brianna Coffin Designs, Rebellion Brewing Co., the Warehouse District BID, are among the other businesses that were part of the team.

Story continues below advertisement

Their efforts included providing raw supplies, equipment, forklifts and labels.

“It’s amazing how much people have been willing to give, and ask for nothing in return,” said Outlaw Trail Spirits co-owner Charmaine Styles.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The sanitizer is being donated in multiple formats that include spray bottles, one-litre refills and pails.

All products have been approved by Health Canada. The first round of shipments was sent out on April 14.

1:18 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan distillery says $25 hand sanitizer a mistake Coronavirus: Saskatchewan distillery says $25 hand sanitizer a mistake

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. All international travellers returning to Saskatchewan are required to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.