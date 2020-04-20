Loaded sawed-off shotgun found in truck after crash: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they have two people in custody and are searching for a third suspect after a multi-vehicle collision.

Officers said they were parked on 11th Street West near Circle Drive just after midnight Monday when an eastbound truck went by them at high speed.

Other units were advised and police said the truck was seen by another officer on 11th Street.

Police said the truck lost control near the intersection of Avenue K and hit a parked vehicle.

The truck then headed north on Avenue K. Police said it was found abandoned after striking a parked truck and trailer.

Officers said a loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun was found in the truck.

A canine unit successfully tracked down two suspects two blocks away, police said.

Officers said a 13-year-girl and an 18-year-old woman were taken into custody. One suspect had to be treated for a minor injury sustained while being apprehended by the canine unit, police said.

Police said they continue to search for a third suspect, who they believe was the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

