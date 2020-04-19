Menu

Crime

Fond du Lac man charged with murder in the killing of an 18-year-old: Saskatchewan RCMP

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 4:40 pm
The RCMP have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of an 18-year-old.
A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the killing of Skylar Smith, also known as Skylar Fern, of Fond du Lac, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Jacob John Pacquette, also of Fond du Lac, was arrested Sunday without incident and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

On Saturday, officers had responded to an altercation between several people at a home in the community.

READ MORE: Multiple people dead, including one RCMP officer, after shooting spree in Portapique, N.S.

Police say Smith, 18, and a 19-year-old woman were injured. RCMP officers transported Smith and the woman to a health centre for treatment.

Smith was pronounced dead at the facility. The woman has since been released.

Police say they found Pacquette in a home in Fond du Lac after he allegedly fled the scene following the altercation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP respond to hundreds of coronavirus-related calls since early March

Pacquette has been remanded in custody and will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday. He will appear by telephone.

The investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy will take place Monday in Saskatoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPAggravated AssaultLa RongeSaskatchewan RCMPFond Du LacJacob John PacquetteSkylar FernSkylar Smith
