Fond du Lac man charged with murder in the killing of an 18-year-old: Saskatchewan RCMP

A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the killing of Skylar Smith, also known as Skylar Fern, of Fond du Lac, say Saskatchewan RCMP.

Jacob John Pacquette, also of Fond du Lac, was arrested Sunday without incident and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

On Saturday, officers had responded to an altercation between several people at a home in the community.

Police say Smith, 18, and a 19-year-old woman were injured. RCMP officers transported Smith and the woman to a health centre for treatment.

Smith was pronounced dead at the facility. The woman has since been released.

Police say they found Pacquette in a home in Fond du Lac after he allegedly fled the scene following the altercation.

Pacquette has been remanded in custody and will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday. He will appear by telephone.

The investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy will take place Monday in Saskatoon.