2 more residents die from COVID-19 at Kitchener long-term care home

Waterloo Region Public Health says two more residents of a Kitchener long-term care home have died from the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

Forest Heights Long-Term Care Home reported 11 deaths as of Monday morning. The death toll at the facility has more than doubled since Friday when Public Health reported five deaths.

Two deaths were confirmed at Forest Heights on Saturday and another two were reported on Sunday. There are 101 confirmed cases among residents and 40 staff have also tested positive.

As of Monday morning, Waterloo Region was reporting 503 confirmed cases and 27 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Public health officials say 19 deaths are connected to long-term care facilities, including six at Highview Residences Retirement Home and one each at Lanark Heights Long-term Care Home and The Village at University Gates.

In Waterloo Region, there are 14 COVID-19 outbreaks currently active. Outbreaks were ended over the weekend at Chartwell Clair Hills Retirement Home and Sunnyside Long-term Care.

The number of cleared cases in Waterloo Region has risen to 169, up from 138 on Friday. This figure includes those who have tested negative for the virus and those who have died.

The region says 4,166 people have been tested for the virus so far, which is an increase of 358 tests since Friday.

Ontario reported the highest-single day increase on Monday in cases in the province. As of 10:30 a.m., the province was reporting 11,184 cases with 584 deaths.

