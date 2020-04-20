1 new coronavirus case in Kingston region over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health identified one new case of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region over the weekend.

The total number of cases grew from 55 — where it had stayed most of the previous week — to 56 on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the region’s total recovered cases also grew by one to 52 on Sunday. This leaves Kingston’s number of total active cases of which public health officials are aware at four as of Monday.

The public health unit has completed 2,441 coronavirus tests so far. That number stood at 2,276 on Friday, meaning the public health unit tested 165 people over the weekend and only found one positive case.

On Friday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A, said he was comfortable with the amount of testing public health officials are currently doing.

“I would love to test more people. I’d like to find any even asymptomatic carriers. But we’re not seeing (significant spread) in our community just yet,” Moore said Friday.