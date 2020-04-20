Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 20

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

606 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 11,184 cases and 584 deaths

Ontario reported 606 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 31 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 11,184 cases.

The death toll has risen to 584.

Meanwhile, 5,515 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 49.3 per cent of cases.

Monday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in cases, behind Sunday, which saw 568 new cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 58.3 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ontario’s coronavirus numbers may have peaked, new modelling suggests

Ontario health officials have revealed updated coronavirus modelling data that shows the province has already peaked in cases among community spread and numbers appear to be trending downwards towards a best case scenario.

Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, revealed the modelling data at Queen’s Park on Monday, alongside Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Barbara Yaffe and President and CEO of Ontario Health Matthew Anderson.

“Projections now show Ontario’s COVID-19 outbreak behaving more like best case,” the report highlighted.

However, Brown said that while community spread of COVID-19 has peaked, cases in long-term care homes, retirement homes and any other congregate settings appear to continue to grow.

This is the second time Ontario health officials have shown this type of projection data to the public.

Now the cumulative cases for the span of the entire outbreak is less than 20,000, “substantially lower” than 80,000 cases previously predicted for the end of April and 300,000 cases for the end of the pandemic.

Health officials said while earlier models predicted a peak in cases in May, public health interventions, including widespread adherence to physical distancing, have accelerated the peak to now.

“The sacrifices people are making to stay home and wash their hands are making a difference,” the report added.

Elm Grove long-term care home reports 12 deaths related to COVID-19, 119 cases

Elm Grove Living Centre, near Dufferin and Queen streets, confirmed 12 virus-related deaths among its residents. They said they have 83 positive cases among residents and 36 positive cases among staff totaling 119 cases.

The long-term care home has 126 beds and 162 staff members.

“This is an extremely difficult and uncertain time for our community who we continue to be in frequent and open communication with throughout this period. We will remain focused on the well-being of our residents, their families and our hard-working staff,” Elm Grove Living Centre said in a statement.

“We will be transferring some residents who have tested positive for the virus so they can be treated in a hospital setting,” they said, adding that they have partnered with Sinai Health.

Salvation Army Meighen Health Centre reports 18 deaths and 64 cases of COVID-19 between residents and staff

The Salvation Army Meighen Health Centre, in partnership with Sunnybrook Hospital, tested several residents of the long-term care home on Sherbourne Street in downtown Toronto.

As of Monday, 50 residents and 14 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 totaling 64 cases and 18 residents have died.

The centre said the infected residents are isolating in their rooms and the families of those impacted have been contacted.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with the family members who have lost their loved ones,” the centre said about the residents who have died from the virus.

“The Salvation Army continues to stand by and serve all our communities to the best of our ability during this difficult and unprecedented time. We are doing everything possible to protect the health, safety and well-being of all our residents and staff.”