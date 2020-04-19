24th resident at Hagersville, Ont., care centre dies from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville, Ont., has reported its 24th death related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I am sad to report that a resident at Anson Place Care Centre passed away (Saturday) from COVID-19 related complications,” said Lisa Roth, executive director at Anson Place. “The family has been personally informed, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family.”

The first three deaths at Anson Place were reported by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) on April 1 after it was revealed a number of individuals had the virus.

“This passing brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths at Anson Place Care Centre to 24,” said Roth. “Out of those 24 deaths, 21 were within our care centre and three were within our retirement residence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Roth says the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains unchanged at 71 residents, 50 from the care centre and 21 from the retirement residence.

1:13 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to begin surveys of long-term care homes to assess COVID-19 outbreaks Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to begin surveys of long-term care homes to assess COVID-19 outbreaks

“This is an especially difficult time for our families and for our staff who continue to prioritize the health and safety of our residents,” added Roth.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The HNHU says all residents at Anson Place care centre remain still in self-isolation and staff are wearing full personal protective equipment to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Family and friends of the residents are not permitted to visit the facilities.