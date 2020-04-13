13 coronavirus deaths connected to Hagersville, Ont. care home, says public health

Send this page to someone via email

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) says all residents at Anson Place care centre are still in self-isolation as they continue to fight a novel coronavirus outbreak at the home that has claimed 13 lives.

On the weekend, the unit revealed that over 50 residents and 30 staff have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the long-term care facility and retirement home in Hagersville.

“As part of the Health Unit’s public health management plan, residents are in self-isolation in their rooms, and staff are wearing full personal protective equipment to prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” HNHU said in a statement.

“All staff who are caring for residents at Anson Place are in self-isolation, with the exception that they may travel to and from work at the facility.”

On March 23, the region’s chief medical officer of health issued orders forbidding residents from leaving any long-term care and retirement home in Norfolk and Haldimand counties.

Family and friends were also no longer permitted to visit the facilities.

The first three deaths at Anson Place were reported by the HNHU on April 1 after it was revealed a number of individuals had been battling the virus.

As of April 13, health officials say the region is dealing with 144 positive cases of COVID-19, including the 13 deaths at Anson Place.

Both counties activated their emergency operations centres on March 20 and set up care centres as a precaution at the Dunnville Memorial Arena and Port Dover Arena.

