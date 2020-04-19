3 employees test positive for COVID-19: Calgary Midtown Co-op

Send this page to someone via email

Three employees at Calgary’s Midtown Co-op have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

In an email to members on Sunday that was shared by officials with Global News, Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor confirmed the cases, saying the store opening would be delayed “until approximately 11 a.m.” that day to accommodate cleaning.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an overnight deep-clean disinfection was carried out as a precautionary measure,” he said, adding that Calgary Co-op is working with Alberta Health Services to ensure everyone’s safety.

“At this time, the possible risk of transmission to the public is low and the disinfection of the store was taken as a precautionary measure.”

Keelor said the employees worked in the store’s produce, meat and grocery departments.

“At this time, there is no evidence that these cases were contracted within the store,” he said.

“Each of the employees started experiencing symptoms on different days during their days off and have not returned to work since that time. The last date on which any of these employees worked was April 12, 2020.”

Keelor commended the employees’ efforts — “taking the appropriate measures by identifying their symptoms, self-isolating and contacting AHS for further direction” — and wished them a fast recovery.

Calgary Midtown Co-op pictured on April 18, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

Co-op explained the measures it has been taking since the pandemic set in:

regularly disinfecting high-touch areas

installing plexiglass dividers at checkouts

staggering checkouts

installing physical distancing markers on the floor and one-way aisles

restricting the number of shoppers

giving personal protective equipment to front-line staff

removing self-serve food stations

providing sanitizing wipes and gel for customers

increasing wages for front-line workers

delivering care packages to about 2,500 Calgarians in need

increasing credit card tap payment limit to $250

having designated shopping hours for seniors

Calgary Co-op stressed that it will continue to work with AHS and communicate with the public.

“We recognize that as the number of cases in Calgary grows, there is the increased potential for positive cases among those working in essential services,” Keelor said.

“We will continue to be vigilant in our preventative measures in all our stores and will continue to communicate with you throughout this crisis.”

Alberta Health told Global News it was “not able to confirm those numbers.”