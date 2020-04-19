Menu

Canada

Montreal man arrested following car chase in Laval Saturday night

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 10:56 am
Updated April 19, 2020 10:58 am
Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017.
The man was arrested near Highway 40 in Pointe-Claire. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

A 33-year-old Montreal man was arrested by Laval police on Saturday night after a police chase on Highway 13 South and Highway 40 West.

At 10:50 p.m. police attempted to stop the car identified as a white BMW for speeding and burning through stop signs and traffic lights in Laval’s Chomedey district on Samson Boulevard.

According to Lieutenant Alexandre Perron of the Laval Police, the lone driver who refused to stop, fled to Highway 13.

The driver of the BMW, after ten kilometers of pursuit, stopped his vehicle on the service road of Highway 40 at Rue Hervey in Pointe-Claire, said the Laval Police Service.

The 33-year-old, who is known to police, was arrested for several violations, said Perron.

LavalPolice ChaseLaval policeHighway 40car chaseHighway 13chomedeySamson Boulevardwhite BMWAlexandre Perron
