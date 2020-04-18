Menu

Health

Coronavirus deaths in France exceed 19,000 — 4th highest after U.S., Italy, Spain

By Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 4:42 pm
People queue in front of a fruit and vegetables shop at Rue des Martyrs, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Paris, France April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.
People queue in front of a fruit and vegetables shop at Rue des Martyrs, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Paris, France April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.

France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, although fatalities increased at a slower pace for the third day running and a downward trend in the number of people in hospital continued.

France has the world’s fourth-highest tally of deaths from the outbreak with 19,323, after the United States, Italy and Spain.

READ MORE: France becomes 4th country to report 10,000 coronavirus deaths

The health ministry said the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 — the lowest level since March 31.

The number of people in hospital fell for the fourth day running to 30,639.

The total death tally — which included 11,842 fatalities in hospitals and another 7,481 in nursing homes — rose by 3.4 per cent, the third day running that the pace of increase has slowed.

France has been in virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: France holds critical COVID-19 patients in trains to relieve hospitals

“There is decreasing pressure on the needs in terms of equipment and human resources in resuscitation units, but we’re still at an exceptionally high level (of pressure),” the health ministry said.

There were 111,821 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France overall, and an additional 39,972 probable cases in nursing homes.

