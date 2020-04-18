London, Ont., company tackles community spring cleaning after city cancelled due to COVID-19

A local waste management company is doing its part in keeping the community green.
The City of London cancelled its community spring clean-up in order to adhere to social distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRY Recycling stepped up to help the city look greener in the last week.
“They couldn’t just keep passing stuff in the ditches and along the byways and highways close to our sites.”
Graham said the team collected around 1,450 pounds of litter by collecting garbage two to three kilometres away from its sites.
“We’d clean all the sideroads, all the major arteries and intersections, and we had the personal protective equipment to go out and be doing that.”
Graham adds protocols were put in place to manage the different types of garbage they collected.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
He’s also reminding Londoners to not pick-up garbage that looks “questionable.”View link »
COMMENTS