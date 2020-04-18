London, Ont., company tackles community spring cleaning after city cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A local waste management company is doing its part in keeping the community green.

The City of London cancelled its community spring clean-up in order to adhere to social distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRY Recycling stepped up to help the city look greener in the last week.

“We’re sad that [due to] COVID-19, we’re not going to be able to do Clean and Green this year, but there are employees that want to do as they could, and is proud of the community,” president of TRY Recycling, Jim Graham, told Mike Stubbs on London Live Friday.

“They couldn’t just keep passing stuff in the ditches and along the byways and highways close to our sites.”

Graham said the team collected around 1,450 pounds of litter by collecting garbage two to three kilometres away from its sites.

2:35 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pledges nearly $2 billion to clean up ‘orphaned wells’ Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau pledges nearly $2 billion to clean up ‘orphaned wells’

“We’d clean all the sideroads, all the major arteries and intersections, and we had the personal protective equipment to go out and be doing that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Graham adds protocols were put in place to manage the different types of garbage they collected.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He’s also reminding Londoners to not pick-up garbage that looks “questionable.”