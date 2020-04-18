Police arrest man in connection with downtown Winnipeg hotel stabbing death

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after another man was fatally stabbed at a downtown hotel.
On Thursday evening, police were called to the Manwin Hotel on Main Street for the report of a man that had been stabbed.
Officers found the victim and tried to help him — he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Steven Anthony Sealy.
On Friday morning, police arrested and charged 35-year-old Norman Richard Pruden with manslaughter.
Police believe the two knew each other and had been involved in an altercation inside the hotel when the stabbing happened.
Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman talks crime, meth with Justin Trudeau
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS