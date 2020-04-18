Police arrest man in connection with downtown Winnipeg hotel stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after another man was fatally stabbed at a downtown hotel.

On Thursday evening, police were called to the Manwin Hotel on Main Street for the report of a man that had been stabbed.

Officers found the victim and tried to help him — he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Steven Anthony Sealy.

On Friday morning, police arrested and charged 35-year-old Norman Richard Pruden with manslaughter.

Police believe the two knew each other and had been involved in an altercation inside the hotel when the stabbing happened.

