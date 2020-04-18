Halifax flies Pride flag in commemoration of Raymond Taavel

Send this page to someone via email

A rainbow flag is flying over the Halifax Grand Parade this weekend, marking the death of prominent gay rights activist Raymond Taavel eight years ago.

The province’s state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic means that Haligonians aren’t able to mark his death in public.

Instead, the municipal government is encouraging residents to show their pride at home.

The rainbow flag is flying in Grand Parade in solidarity with our 2SLGBTQ+ community and to mark the anniversary of local activist Raymond Taavel’s tragic death in 2012. This weekend, show your #PrideAtHome 🏳️‍🌈 @HalifaxPride pic.twitter.com/JgqxVHoteJ — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) April 17, 2020

Many LGBTQ-owned businesses or private homes have chosen to mark the occasion by flying the rainbow flag.

Taavel, 49, was beaten to death outside Menz & Mollyz Bar on Gottingen Street on April 17, 2012, when he tried to break up an early-morning fight between two men.

Andre Denny later pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with Taavel’s death and was sentenced to seven and a half years in custody.

Denny, who was 33 years old at the time of Taavel’s death, had been reported missing from the East Coast Forensic Hospital after failing to return from an unescorted hour-long leave the night before.

He has since served his full sentence but remains at the East Coast Forensic Hospital because he was found not criminally responsible.

He has slowly been receiving more privileges, including day passes that allow him to leave the facility.

In the years since his death, Taavel has posthumously received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and has been honoured with memorials and commemorative plaques.

A small park on Barrington Street was renamed in honour of Taavel.

It bears a sign that includes a write-up about Taavel’s contributions to the LGBTQ community in the city.

With files from Global News’ Rebecca Lau