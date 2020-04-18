Menu

Decision on Goldboro LNG project delayed due to market conditions, coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2020 12:45 pm
FILE - This April 4, 2009, file photo, shows a gas production facility at Ras Laffan, Qatar. The tiny, energy-rich Arab nation of Qatar announced on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 it would withdraw from OPEC, mixing its aspirations to increase production outside of the cartel's constraints with the politics of slighting the Saudi-dominated group amid the kingdom's boycott of Doha. (AP Photos/Maneesh Bakshi, File).
FILE - This April 4, 2009, file photo, shows a gas production facility at Ras Laffan, Qatar. The tiny, energy-rich Arab nation of Qatar announced on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 it would withdraw from OPEC, mixing its aspirations to increase production outside of the cartel's constraints with the politics of slighting the Saudi-dominated group amid the kingdom's boycott of Doha. (AP Photos/Maneesh Bakshi, File).

The company planning to build a $10-billion LNG export facility in Nova Scotia says it will delay making an investment decision because of depressed global commodity markets and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last July, Pieridae Energy Ltd. announced it would delay until Sept 30, 2020, a decision on proceeding with the Goldboro LNG project.

READ MORE: Interest growing in megaproject to bring natural gas from Alberta to Nova Scotia

Pieridae now says it is in negotiations with Germany’s largest utility, Uniper, to extend the investment decision deadline to June 2021.

It has a 20-year agreement with Uniper for half of Goldboro’s production of about 10 million tonnes of super-cooled liquefied natural gas per year.

The Calgary-based company reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $25.9 million or 18 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of $8.8 million or 17 cents in the same period of 2018.

Revenue net of royalties jumped to $60 million from $2.4 million as it added 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day through its purchase in October of southern Alberta natural gas assets from Royal Dutch Shell.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
