Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 18

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario cases surpass 10K

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Ontario has surpassed 10,000 as 485 additional cases were reported Saturday morning.

Thirty-six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll in the province to 514.

The number of confirmed cases sits at 10,010.

Nearly 4,900 are considered resolved, or about 49 per cent of all cases.

Over 56 per cent of cases are in the Greater Toronto Area.

However, officials said Saturday’s update may be incomplete, due to “technical issues” in data reporting from Toronto Public Health.

Saturday’s increase in cases marks a 5.1 per cent jump compared to the day prior. That is around one per cent less than reported increases over the past several days, which hovered at or above six per cent.

Status of cases in Toronto

As of Saturday afternoon, Toronto officials reported 3,346 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, with 3,013 confirmed cases and 333 probable.

Over 270 people are hospitalized with the virus, with 98 in intensive care. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 162 in the city.

Meanwhile, officials are continuing to enforce physical distancing rules in Toronto. On Friday, the city received 440 complaints involving people using outdoor amenities or not practising physical distancing and 19 tickets were issued, bringing the total number of tickets issued since April 3 to 338.

Officials said 30 complaints were received on Friday relating to non-essential businesses being open.

No return to normal without a vaccine: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says returning to normal without a vaccine for the novel coronavirus “means putting lives as risk.”

He made the remarks as his government announced $20 million in funding for medical research in fighting COVID-19.

“I know that we are all eager to get back to work and get back to normal, but the reality is we have to remember that until we find a vaccine for this terrible virus — until we have that vaccine — letting our guard down means potentially exposing millions of our people to the virus,” Ford said.

He said any reopening of the province’s economy will have to be gradual and based on advice from medical officials.

Toronto to use a ‘phased approach’ to reopening

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he has begun mapping out how to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, adding that there will be a “phased approach” once COVID-19 cases subside.

Tory said the city is “not there yet” and “very much still waging war against the virus,” but he said he and other municipal officials have begun to plan what needs to be done in order to “restart” the city so that it will be communicated ahead of time.

Tory didn’t provide specific details as to what the phases will entail.

Downsview Long Term Care Centre reports case

A resident of the Downsview Long Term Care Centre in North York has tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, the resident that has tested positive is doing well. The resident is in a designated isolation room and all staff that are caring for them are wearing full PPE,” the facility said on its website Friday.

The message said enhanced cleaning measures, additional screening for staff, and a ban on non-essential visitors are among the measures in place amid the pandemic.